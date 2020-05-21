Democrats demand reinstatement of State Department inspector general fired by Trump

Steve Linick, State Department inspector general, center, exits after closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

House Democratic committee leaders Thursday demanded the immediate reinstatement of the inspector general President Donald Trump fired on a recommendation from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

State Department Inspector General Steve Linick's ouster is the latest in "a series of politically motivated firings of Inspectors General by President Trump," the Democrats said in letters to Pompeo and Linick's temporary replacement, Stephen Akard.

The letters mark the latest escalation in the backlash against Pompeo, who said Wednesday that he had recommended Trump fire Linick. Pompeo denied that he was retaliating against Linick, who was reportedly conducting at least two investigations involving the nation's top diplomat.

"Based on longstanding concerns with your actions — and new reports this week about potential abuses — this assault on the integrity and independence of Inspectors General appears to be an intentional campaign to undermine their ability to expose corruption and protect taxpayer dollars from waste, fraud, and abuse," the Democrats wrote to Pompeo.

The committee chairs requested a slew of materials related to the Friday night firing, including communications about Linick's removal and documents showing Akard's qualifications to replace him. The Democrats also asked Pompeo to send them guest lists and manifests for a series of elaborate, federally funded dinners reportedly held by Pompeo and his wife while in office.

The letters set a June 4 deadline for Pompeo and Akard to comply with the requests.

The Democrats also urged Akard to resign as the department's acting inspector general, or "at a minimum" step down from his prior role as director of the Office of Foreign Missions, which he reportedly continues to hold. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Akard would essentially be overseeing himself if he held onto both jobs.

The joint letter was signed by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.

The State Department did not immediately provide a response to the letters, and did not immediately answer questions about Akard posed by CNBC.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.