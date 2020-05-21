In cash-rich Japan, a fifth of firms now see risk of insufficient capital

A man wearing a face mask waits for customers outside a restaurant in Chinatown during the continuing state of emergency on May 20, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan. Carl Court | Getty Images

One in five Japanese companies are worried they may not have sufficient capital if the coronavirus crisis persists, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, underscoring how even some of the world's biggest cash-hoarding firms are bracing for prolonged pain. Some 14% of firms also said they would consider tapping a proposed financing scheme by the government and public institutions if market conditions remain severe, while more than half said they could consider it depending on circumstances. "If the current situation lasts for more than a year, we may not be able to hold out," a manager at a non-manufacturing company wrote in the poll, which was conducted from April 28 to May 15. Japan plans to create schemes to inject capital into large and small companies suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, which has just pushed the world's No.3 economy into recession, with a far deeper slump expected this quarter.

The move would mark an escalation in the government's response to the crisis, which has so far focused on lending support for small firms. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week lifted a state of emergency for 39 prefectures, but in eight remaining areas including Tokyo, authorities are still asking people to stay at home and many businesses to close their doors. Of the 21% of the firms who said they were worried about being short of capital, transport firms, utilities, retailers, steel and car manufacturers were among those most concerned, the survey showed.

