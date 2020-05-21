It's dangerous for investors to follow a coronavirus 'vaccine playbook,' strategist warns

Investing by a "vaccine playbook" is a dangerous approach to take, one strategist has warned, after news flow from the pharmaceuticals industry bolstered market volatility earlier this week.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday, Fahad Kamal, chief market strategist at Kleinwort Hambros, said recent market moves had demonstrated "how dangerous it is to follow any kind of vaccine playbook."

Biotech firm Moderna sent markets higher on Monday after reporting positive data on an early stage trial for its Covid-19 vaccine. However, markets snapped back later in the week after vaccine experts expressed skepticism about Moderna's data, and the economic damage from the crisis reentered focus.

The firm's chairman told CNBC that it would never put out data on its potential vaccine that was different from "reality."

Kamal noted that most scientific experts believe it will take at least 12-to-18 months for a safe-to-use vaccine to be rolled out to the market.

"The few people who seem to be more optimistic than that appear to have political agendas," he told CNBC. "So I would err on the side of science and say we're still quite a way away from that."

President Trump has voiced ambitions for a vaccine to be developed and distributed by the end of this year, in a project dubbed "Operation Warp Speed."

However, medical experts — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert — have cast doubt on Trump's goal, expressing skepticism over the timeframe.

Kamal also emphasized that a vaccine would not be a miracle fix for all problems created by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Even if a vaccine was to be developed by the end of this year, we're already seeing such dramatic scarring in the economy that it's not going to be just as simple as flipping a switch and coming right back to where we were at the beginning of this year," he told CNBC. "There is going to be residual damage that's going to take a lot longer to work out."

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the organization expected the global economy to contract by 5% this year, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs and a rise in worldwide poverty.