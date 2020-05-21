Mike Bloomberg's Hawkfish picks a new CEO, restructures after struggling to sign clients

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. February 12, 2020.

Billionaire and former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's tech company has a new CEO as it restructures for the general election against President Donald Trump.

The move also comes as the firm, Hawkfish, had been struggling to score new client contracts.

The company confirmed that their CEO is Josh Mendelsohn, a managing partner at Hangar, a startup investment firm based out of New York. Mendelsohn, according to a Hawkfish spokesperson, has been involved with the Bloomberg-backed business since the early days of the company's creation in 2019.

That includes working with the tech firm when it was the primary digital agency for Bloomberg's run for president that led to him capturing 55 delegates, including the Democratic caucuses of the American Samoa.

Gary Briggs, the companies chairman and former chief marketing officer at Facebook, said the restructuring, which included the recent termination of employees that were on monthly contracts, is part of an effort to gear up for the battle with Trump. It's unclear how Hawkfish plans to take on the president, as they have yet to sign with former vice president Joe Biden's campaign for president.

"Hawkfish continues to focus on how we can collaboratively help defeat Donald Trump and Republicans in 2020 and beyond. The staff needs of a focused political firm are different from a campaign team," Briggs told CNBC. "Hawkfish has revised our organizational structure and reduced a piece of our contingent workforce to get back to our original, specific goal: building great data and ad technology to help Democrats win up and down the ballot."

Beyond Mendelsohn, Hawkfish told CNBC that they recently have added at least four others to their leadership team, such as Kate Kochman, a former White House official under President Barack Obama, to head their political team, and Mitch Stewart as a senior consultant. Stewart is the co-founder of 270 Strategies, digital firm that he and Jeremy Bird started after working for Obama's 2008 and 2012 runs for president.

Hawkfish was a key vendor that was used by the Bloomberg campaign to help craft mainly anti-Trump digital ads.

Prior to Bloomberg's brief run for the White House, the data and tech firm was created to help Democrats overtake Republicans in a digital space the GOP had been dominating in since the presidents 2016 campaign.

