Op-Ed: U.S. must guard against coronavirus medical shortages without resorting to nationalism

The instinct to stockpile — be it milk, eggs, bread, toilet paper, or hand sanitizer — is as ancient as humanity itself. Having essentials on-hand is invaluable in an emergency. It's why as a young CIA officer stationed in Africa decades ago, I ordered dry goods in bulk and filled a freezer with impala and warthog meat. That instinct has served us well, but the reemergence of fear-driven protectionism demonstrates how that instinct, in the extreme, can lead us astray.

Countries fearing medical equipment and drug shortages during the pandemic have acted to ensure domestic needs are met first — at least 54 countries have placed some sort of export restriction on COVID-19 related medical equipment since the beginning of 2020, according to a report from the University of St. Gallen. This includes personal protective equipment, critical medicines, and ventilators. Feeling the pinch, Israel tasked its spy agency with procuring desperately needed medical equipment.

The U.S. of course must act to protect against drug and medical equipment shortages, but in a way that does not feed the flames of trade nationalism created by the current pandemic. Globalization has proven benefits for the U.S. and the world, yet excessive reliance on foreign-produced medical supplies exposes a strategic risk for the U.S.

It is stunning that the U.S. has such glaring vulnerabilities. The U.S. imported roughly one-third of its medical devices in 2018, according to a report by Fitch Solutions, and nearly three-quarters of facilities registered to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) — the key components of drugs — for the U.S. market are located abroad.

Worse, the U.S. lacks a comprehensive understanding of these vulnerabilities. Companies are not required to report API orders, tally quantities, and specify markets, according to 2019 Congressional testimony by Janet Woodcock, an FDA official.