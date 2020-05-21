Jobless claims total 2.4 million, still elevated levels but a declining pace from previous weeks

First-time filings for unemployment insurance totaled 2.44 million last week as the tail effects of the coronavirus shutdown continued to impact the U.S. jobs market.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 2.4 million claims.
The seasonally adjusted total, while still well above anything the nation had seen in pre-coronavirus America, represents the seventh straight week of a declining pace following the record peak of 6.9 million in late March.
In addition, a review from last week brought the number down substantially, from 2.98 million to 2.69 million. In the nine weeks since the coronavirus-induced lockdown has shut down large parts of the U.S. economy, some 38.6 million workers have filed claims.
The level of continuing claims painted a clearer picture of how unemployment is persisting even as states increasingly are taking steps to bring their economies back on line. The total for the week ending May 9 was 25.07 million, an increase of 2.52 million from the previous week.
The four-week moving average also increased sharply, jumping by 2.3 million to just above 22 million.
Markets reacted little to the news, with Wall Street indicating a modestly lower open for stocks.
At the state level, the biggest drop came in Georgia, which saw a decline of 66,224 from a week ago, according to data not adjusted for seasonal factors. The biggest gain was in California, which saw an increase of 33,448.
