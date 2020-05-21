Will Smith and Kevin Hart are betting coronavirus will accelerate a shift toward virtual events

Will Smith and Kevin Hart pose backstage at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California.

Xiaoyin Qu never predicted how relevant her app would become in a pandemic. The former Facebook employee originally set up Run The World, an online events platform, to reduce the barriers involved in attending big in-person conferences.

She caught a glimpse of the sudden surge in demand for virtual events back in February, as health fears around the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the cancellation of several big conferences. Around that time, Run The World managed to bag over $4 million in seed funding in a round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Now, Andreessen Horowitz has returned to back a $10.8 million Series A round in the San Francisco-based company, co-led with Peter Thiel's Founders Fund. But some of its new investors aren't your typical venture capitalists. Run The World also grabbed the attention of celebrity investors, with the venture funds of American actor Will Smith and comedian Kevin Hart joining as new backers in the firm.

Qu told CNBC she was connected with Smith and Hart through her existing investors. "They are passionate about the mission of using online events to connect people and build communities," she said. "Both Will and Kevin are visionaries that create content that engages and resonates with people."

"We believe their guidance can be very critical for Run The World to create this new category of engaging online events that the world is seeing for the first time," Qu added. She said the pandemic, though a source of great economic uncertainty, was helping to accelerate a shift toward online events.

Another start-up taking on the online events space, London-headquartered Hopin, raised $6.5 million in a seed round led by Accel back in February. It's seen a similar boom in demand thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.