As cabin fever sets in, Americans' vacation habits are changing

Heidi Bess, Owner of Candlelight Cottages in Bolton New York, said customers are anxious to get out of their house after being housebound for months. Source: Heidi Bess

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer but the water parks are dry, amusement parks are shuttered and national parks are only beginning to reopen. For thousands of small businesses that rely tourism, they are hoping that Americans will be ready to splurge on summer vacations once again — for many, their livelihood depends on it. Heidi Bess is the owner of Candlelight Cottages, which has been in business nearly 70 years in Bolton Landing, New York, the heart of the Lake George resort area. "Most of our customers are repeat customers," she said. The cottage owner, who also is the president of the Bolton Chamber Commerce, said her phone has been ringing off the hook, as people look at the holiday weather forecast and are anxious to escape their houses after more than two months housebound. "It has been a challenging time, but there is still that optimism it's not a lost summer," she said. As Lake George approaches Phase 1 of New York's reopening, Bess said every day matters as businesses in the area try to stay afloat. "Every day these businesses can't open is critical," she said.

Normally at this time Don Roessler is turning away customers. Today, the 25 room occupancy hotel has filled 8 rooms during the Memorial Day holiday. Source: Don Roessler, Northwood Hotel

In the quintessential resort town of Lake George, Don Roessler's planning on opening his Northwood Hotel on Friday. The 25-room occupancy hotel, has filled eight rooms for Memorial Day weekend. Normally at this time, he's turning away customers. "I'm being very picky about taking people I don't know," he said. Occupancy is down about 30% to 35% in July and August due to the uncertainty, said Roessler. "Everything is changing daily," he said, about the rules and people's willingness to vacation again. Roessler hasn't changed his pricing, but he has changed his cancellation policy to ensure his guests can back out at anytime without being penalized. He's stepped up the disinfecting of the rooms, increased signage and is requiring guests to wear masks when within 6 feet of others. Roessler said it's the uncertainty that's been so difficult, but he's trying to stay optimistic for the summer. "I can handle this summer being a bust, but not next summer," he said. In the Catskills region, Rocking Horse Ranch isn't one of the lucky ones able to open up in time for the Memorial Day holiday. "We are in our tenth week of closure," said owner Steve Turk. "We are hemorrhaging right now, as are most hospitalities," he added. The ranch has been quietly gearing up for a mid- to late-June opening. Turk said he's had to lay off 300 employees. "This is an extremely painful period of our lives," he said. Turk is optimistic that things could turn around, but estimates July and August reservations are down about 50% to 60%. When they do reopen, he plans to only operate at 50% capacity at first, he said.

Rocking Horse Ranch in the Catskills Region is in its 10th week of closure. They plan to reopen at 50% capacity in mid to late June. Source: Rocking Horse Ranch