Grandmother ordered to delete pictures of her grandkids on social media in EU privacy ruling

A senior woman using a smartphone in her living room. Tanaphot Iamjaro

A woman in the Netherlands has been ordered by a court to delete photographs of her grandchildren from social media in a ruling made under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation. The ruling is the result of a dispute between the grandmother and her daughter, who requested through police that the pictures be taken down. After the former refused to delete the images, the mother of the children escalated the matter to a court in the Dutch province of Gelderland. The grandmother must remove photos that were uploaded to her Facebook and Pinterest accounts within 10 days, the judge said, adding she will be fined 50 euros ($55) for every day she fails to comply, up to a maximum penalty of 1,000 euros.

What is GDPR?

Brussels introduced GDPR in May 2018 to give people across the bloc more control over their personal data. The framework gives consumers in the region the power to demand to know how their data is being used and to have the "right to be forgotten" — in other words, the ability to have all data a company stores on them removed.