How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make between $30,000 and $100,000

The average Social Security check in 2020 is $1,503.

Figuring out how much you can expect every month when you retire depends on a few factors.

The size of your payment will be based on your income from your working years, the year you were born and your age when you decide to start receiving benefits.

Luckily, CNBC did the math for a wide range of salaries, and we can estimate your future benefits if you make between $30,000 and $100,000 a year.

Remember: Social Security was not envisioned as your sole source of money for retirement, and the totals are always changing.

Watch this video for a breakdown of how much you will get and how your monthly benefit will be calculated based on multiple different salaries.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.