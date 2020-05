Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Friday that Amazon "should start paying their taxes."

"I don't think any company, I don't give a damn how big they are, the Lord Almighty, should absolutely be in a position where they pay no tax and make billions and billions and billions of dollars, No. 1," Biden said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Biden was asked whether the company should be broken up.

