Doctor testing Moderna vaccine says it's 'simply mind-boggling' that injection may be ready in 2020

A doctor involved in a U.S. coronavirus vaccine study said he is hopeful but not convinced that an injection will be available for circulation this year.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, an Emory University professor of medicine, told CNBC on Friday that a Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in some form for distribution by the end of 2020 but cautioned that it's an unprecedented timeline.

"I am cautiously optimistic," del Rio said on "Power Lunch," echoing comments earlier that day from immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. "We are developing at a pace that has never been done before."

Atlanta's Emory University is one site testing a Covid-19 vaccine candidate from Moderna, which in March initiated the first U.S. clinical trial for a solution. Fauci, a leading health advisor on the White House's coronavirus response team, in a Friday morning interview on NPR said his projected timetable to develop a vaccine — a 12- to 18-month process — remains "intact" and that it's "conceivable" an injection could be ready to deploy in December.

"Trying to think that, a year after a virus has been identified, we will have a vaccine ready to deploy and ready to go into massive distribution, it's simply mind-boggling to me," del Rio said. "I have to be a little cautious and say I hope it happens, but I don't want to be — I want to make sure we do it the right way."

In a 65-day window, researchers have isolated and identified the virus and begun testing a potential vaccine on humans, del Rio said.

"That has never, ever occurred before," he said.

Moderna's study is being carried out at Emory's Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit and the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.