Top-performing hedge fund Whale Rock loads up on work-from-home stocks

This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.
Star hedge fund manager Alex Sacerdote made big bets on work-from-home and cybersecurity stocks during the first quarter, according to his fund's latest filing.
Sacerdote's Whale Rock Capital Management has more than $10 billion in assets under management, according to FactSet, and it plows virtually all of that money into stocks.
Symmetric.io, a hedge-fund tracking firm, estimated that Whale Rock has reaped a 29% gain this year so far based on the fund's long positions, not its overall return. The hedge fund also has a three-year track record of beating the market, according to Symmetric.
His biggest holding is Amazon, but the fund isn't made up of just the megacap names.