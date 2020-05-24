Hong Kong police fire tear gas on biggest protests since coronavirus curbs

SHATIN, HONG KONG - 2020/05/16: Demonstrators use a protest banner and gestures during the protests. Anti-government protesters gathered in a mall at the New Town Plaza after heeding to online calls to gather at four arcades across town in a series of shop with you protests, aiming to force businesses to close temporarily. This prompted riot police into the mall to disperse the protesters.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse thousands protesting on Sunday against Beijing's plan to directly impose national security laws on the city, the biggest flare-up in the city since COVID-19 lockdowns began.

Crowds thronged the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay, where protesters chanted, "Revolution of our time. Liberate Hong Kong," "Fight for freedom, Stand with Hong Kong," and "Hong Kong independence, the only way out."

The protest was the first since Beijing proposed national security laws on Thursday and pose a fresh challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping as authorities struggle to tame public opposition to China's tightening grip over the global financial hub.

The demonstrations come amid concerns over the fate of the "one country, two systems" formula that has governed Hong Kong since the former UK colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997. The arrangement guarantees the city broad freedoms not seen on the mainland, including a free press and independent judiciary.

Sunday's rally was initially organised against a controversial national anthem bill, due for a second reading in the city's lawmaking body on Wednesday. The proposed national security laws sparked calls for more people to take to the streets.

The city government sought on Sunday to reassure the public and foreign investors over the tough security laws that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a swift rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups and some business lobbies.

Police conducted stop-and-search operations in Causeway Bay and warned people not to violate a ban on gatherings of more than eight, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

They fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds amid chaotic scenes that evoked memories of sometimes violent anti-government protests that roiled the city last year, drawing as many as two million people. Some protesters tried to set up road blocks.