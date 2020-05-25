European markets look to positive open as gradual reopening continues

European equities are looking at a positive open Monday as countries move forward with gradual plans to reopen their economies and lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The French CAC 40 was up about 41 points in pre-market trading while Germany's DAX index is set to open with a 140-point gain.

U.S.and U.K. markets are closed Monday for Memorial Day and the U.K. spring bank holiday, respectively.

France and Germany's gradual reopenings are milestones in what is hoped will be the start of the countries' economic recoveries. On Sunday, churches in France held their first mass in two months as the government allowed houses of worship around the country to reopen. Some lockdown restrictions in France were lifted beginning May 11 as part of a phased reopening; phase 2, which will allow cafes and bars in the country's lower risk "green zones" to reopen, is slated for June 2.

The number of new cases in Germany rose slightly over the weekend. Germany's reopening began in the first week of May, with all shops allowed to reopen as coronavirus cases stabilized. Each of the country's 16 federal states are in charge of their own reopening.