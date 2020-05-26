5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Dow futures were pointing to about a 500-point gain at Tuesday's open to begin the holiday-shortened trading week as investors bet on the economy reopening and a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.

Shares of Novavax were soaring about 20% in Tuesday's premarket after the Maryland-based biotech announced the start of a phase one clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Novavax is backed by the public-private Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, funded in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Earlier this month, Massachusetts-based Moderna reported positive developments on its vaccine trial.

New Jersey-based Merck said it plans to work on a coronavirus vaccine alongside IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization that also credits the Gates Foundation among on its donors.

In a separate move, Merck has agreed to acquire Austria-based Themis, a privately held company focused on vaccines and therapies for infectious diseases and cancer. Shares of Dow component Merck were higher in the premarket.

With four trading days left in May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for a monthly gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are also poised for a positive month. All three stock measures were little changed Friday after strong weekly advances. As tech stocks rallied, the Nasdaq has been the big winner on Wall Street, climbing to within a little over 5% of its February record high.