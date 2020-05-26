California to allow hair salons and barbershops to reopen in majority of state's counties, Gov. Newsom says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that he would ease the state's restrictions on barbershops and hair salons for some counties in the state that meet certain health criteria.

The state, which issued one of the earliest statewide stay-at-home orders in mid-March, has been reopening its economy statewide in phases. The state is currently in phase two of its reopening plan, which has allowed for the resumption of retail businesses and manufacturing jobs with modifications.

Counties in the state that meet certain health criteria, including less than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days or less than 8% testing positive in the last week, are allowed to move further into the state's reopening plan.

Newsom said 47 of the state's 58 counties have "self-attested" to meeting the state's criteria to move further into phase two, and starting today they will be allowed to reopen barbershops and hair salons with modifications, he said.

"Those counties will begin to allow for those kind of operations with meaningful modifications, with the appropriate protective gear, particularly face coverings that are so essential in that environment, sanitation requirements and the like," Newsom said.

Some of the state's largest counties, however, like San Francisco and Los Angeles County, have yet to move further into the state's reopening.

