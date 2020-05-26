Cboe to partially reopen options trading floor in Chicago on June 8

Traders work in the S&P options pit near the close of trading on the Cboe Global Markets trading floor on January 31, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Cboe Global Markets announced Tuesday it plan to reopen its Chicago-based options trading floor on June 8 after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it has developed "extensive health and safety protocols" to insure traders' safety, including the reconfiguration of its trading floor layout, restricting floor access to trading personnel and requiring face coverings.

Cboe also said it has enhanced "daily cleaning and sanitizing procedures" and will conduct "medical screenings at entry points of the building."

"A global community of market participants finds tremendous value in our hybrid model, which has always provided best-in-class liquidity and access through open-outcry and electronic trading mechanisms," CEO Ed Tilly said in a statement. "Customers have awaited a return to hybrid trading at Cboe and all of the unique benefits it provides."

Cboe's announcement came after the New York Stock Exchange reopened Tuesday with about 80 floor brokers present, or roughly 25% the number before the coronavirus outbreak.

