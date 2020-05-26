Hong Kong demand for VPNs surges on heels of China's plan for national security laws

People wearing face masks, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, commute on a train in Hong Kong on April 4, 2020.

Demand for virtual private networks in Hong Kong surged more than six-fold last Thursday as Beijing proposed tough new national security laws for the financial hub, reflecting concerns over internet privacy, according to a VPN provider.

Atlas VPN said installations of the tool that helps people bypass web restrictions surged again on Friday, up more than three-fold from the previous day, while search interest in the keyword term "VPN" rocketed 1,680% on May 21 from a day earlier.

Search interest in the word "VPN" hit a record high on Friday, it added, citing data from Google Trends.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and is governed under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees it a high degree of autonomy not seen in mainland China, including freedom of expression.

The former British colony also enjoys unrestricted internet access, unlike on the mainland where the likes of Google, Facebook and Twitter are blocked.

Beijing's plans to directly enact national security legislation sent a chill through financial markets and drew a swift rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights and privacy groups, who fear it could lead to increased surveillance and censorship.