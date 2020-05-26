Apple's new FaceTime feature stops faces from bouncing around in video calls — here's how to use it

Apple recently added an option to FaceTime on iPhone and iPad that will stop automatically making the video box larger for the person who's speaking.

It fixes a big problem I've noticed now that I'm using FaceTime a lot more to speak with family. When lots of people talk at once, FaceTime would get tripped up and the video box bubbles for speakers would bounce all over the place as it tried to identify who was speaking.

This is still on by default, but Apple added an option to turn it off in iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5, which were released earlier this month. If you turn it off, FaceTime will act a bit more like Zoom and other video chat software, without boxes that resize all of the time.

Here's how to use it: