New home sales rose slightly in April, defying expectations of a huge 22% drop, as prices fall

In one of the brightest economic readings since the start of the pandemic, sales of newly built homes rose nearly 1% in April compared with March, according to the U.S. Census.

While that may not seem like a lot, they were expected to fall 22%.

Builders have been reporting stronger demand lately, and sentiment popped back in May after falling sharply in April, according to a monthly index from the National Association of Home Builders. Mortgage applications to purchase a home have also been rising steadily for more than a month.

"The coronavirus pandemic has generated any number of nasty surprises over the past few months, but the unexpected strength in April new home sales may be the first pleasant surprise yet — and the clearest indicator so far that housing, so unlike the last time around, will be a source of relative strength during this downturn," said Matthew Speakman, an economist with Zillow.

After rising sharply in March, mortgage rates fell back in April, giving buyers more incentive. Builders were also offering more incentives, and, it appears, lower prices. The median price of a newly built home dropped 8.5% annually to $309,900.

Part of that price drop was due to a shift in the mix of homes selling. Homes priced below $300,000 sold the most, while those priced above $500,000 fell.