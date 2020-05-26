Stocks break through a major milestone that could signal a longer uptrend is ahead

Another positive vaccine development and progress with economic reopenings pushed the S&P 500 into an important new zone Tuesday that could be a bullish sign for the market longer term.

The S&P 500 actually crossed two key milestones when it opened above the psychological level of 3,000 for the first time since early March. But more importantly, it first broke above the 200-day moving average, a momentum indicator that signals the potential for a more bullish tone for the market.

At the same time, the Dow broke above the psychological 25,000 level for the first time since March 10.

Stocks surged as more of the economy reopened, and after Novavax said it started its first human study of an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Positive news on other vaccines propelled stocks higher last week.

"We've been optimistic off the lows. It's come a long way. To me, it's not a new trigger to become involved in the market, but for some people it is," said Robert Sluymer, Fundstrat technical analyst. "There are a number of investors who look to be long the S&P above the 200-day and not below it."

For those trend-following investors, it's a "line in the sand," and they can turn bullish on the market when they see the 200-day breached, he said.

The 200-day moving average is simply the average of the closing level of the last 200 sessions. If it breaks above it, it can pull more investors in and help drive the market higher. The last time the S&P was above the 200-day was March 5, but at that point it was heading below the line, indicating a bearish trend.

Now the question is whether the S&P can hold above the 200-day level and advance. "In 2009, when you first met the 200-day, you spent about two months dancing around the 200-day," said Chris Verrone, Strategas head of technical strategy. "Maybe that's possible here. Maybe you spend a couple months not making much progress, but as long as investors are as defensive as they are, I wouldn't get too negative."

The S&P is now more than 36% above its March 23 low.