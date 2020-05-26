Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tractor Supply Company, Disney, Novavax and more

An empty road leads into a deserted Disney resort after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kissimmee, Florida on May 5, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Tractor Supply Company — The farm supplies retailer's stock shot up 7% in extended trading after the company provided its financial outlook for the second quarter of 2020 at a time when many companies are withdrawing guidance. Tractor Supply said it expects "record-breaking" sales and earnings, as well as comparable-store sales growth of 20% to 25%. The company's stock is up 46% since March 16 and has been the best-performing retailer in the S&P 500 during that time.

Disney — The entertainment giant's stock climbed 1% in extended trading after the company announced that Walt Disney World Resort executives will submit a reopening proposal on Wednesday to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida. The proposal plans for a phased reopening of the resort's theme parks, according to a company statement.

Novavax — The biotechnology company's stock climbed 3% after the closing bell. Novavax said Monday that it had begun the first phase of a clinical trial testing a potential coronavirus vaccine. It has enrolled the trial's first participants and expects preliminary results in July.

Domino's Pizza — The pizza chain's stock climbed 1% in extended trading after the company released preliminary second-quarter results. Domino's said U.S. sales results accelerated over weeks five through eight of the second quarter and were up 20.9% compared to the same period last year. However, Domino's said its international sales results "continue to be choppy," according to a company statement.