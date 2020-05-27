Asia Pacific stocks slip as investors weigh U.S.-China tensions, economies reopening

Stocks in Asia Pacific declined in Wednesday morning trade as investors weighed the potential impact of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing against economies reopening, as coronavirus containment measures are eased.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.35% in early trade while the Topix index dipped 0.16%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi edged 0.29% lower.

Shares in Australia also fell, with the S&P/ASX 200 dropping 1.02%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia-ex Japan index traded 0.21% lower.

Developments in U.S.-China relations were likely watched by investors on Wednesday. A Bloomberg News report said the U.S. was considering sanctions on Chinese firms and officials over the situation in Hong Kong. U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday afternoon he would make an announcement about the administration's response to China's actions by the end of this week.