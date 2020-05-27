Barings sees opportunities in the Chinese yuan and the country's 10-year bond

The Chinese yuan has weakened considerably in recent days, as U.S.-China tensions reignite and investors weigh the uncertainty over Beijing's proposed a new national security law for Hong Kong.

There is "value" for the Chinese currency at these current levels, according to Barings' Head of Greater China Investments, Khiem Do.

"For the next 12 months, we believe that the yuan will trade somewhere between 6.8 against the U.S. dollar to 7.2," Do told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday.

The onshore yuan — which trades in the mainland and is tightly controlled by China — traded at 7.1579 per dollar on Wednesday afternoon Singapore time.

On Monday, the People's Bank of China said the official yuan midpoint at its weakest since the 2008 global financial crisis, according to Reuters. Every morning, the Chinese central bank sets a so-called daily midpoint fix which the currency is then allowed to trade within a 2% band above or below.

The yuan's offshore counterpart, which trades more freely that the onshore currency, changed hands at 7.1737 against the dollar. Earlier on, it had weakened to 7.1755 per dollar — its weakest level since Sept. 4, 2019 — according to Reuters.