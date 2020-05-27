Goldman is bringing traders back to offices in New York and London in the 'next several weeks'

Wall Street is heading back to work.

Goldman Sachs is planning on having some of its traders and other markets personnel return to offices in the U.S. and London in the next few weeks, executive John Waldron said Wednesday in an investor conference.

"We are beginning the process of returning to our offices around the world," said Waldron, who is Goldman's president and chief operating officer. "We are planning for a core group of people in our markets-facing businesses to return in the US and London over the next several weeks."

Goldman, a top player in global trading and capital markets businesses, sent New York-area employees home in March as lockdowns began in the U.S. The bank's Wall Street-centric businesses performed well in the first quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations amid record volatility. Now, some of the 98% of bank employees working from home will begin to return to the bank's offices in Manhattan, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Waldron said that the firm has already set its return-to-work plan in motion overseas with the goal of "approximately 50% of our people working in our offices in Hong Kong, China and Korea, and approximately 10% in our offices across continental Europe."

He didn't specify a percentage of employees expected to return in the U.S., but the figure likely won't climb above 50% in the near future as social distancing rules will still be in effect. A Goldman spokesman said it would likely be a "small group of people" and that employees who don't feel comfortable returning will be allowed to continue to work from home.