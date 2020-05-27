Hong Kong legislature surrounded by riot police ahead of expected protests

Hong Kong Police raise the blue flag warning protesters, press and pedestrians to disperse during demonstrations against the national security law proposed by Beijing in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Tommy Walker | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hundreds of riot police took up posts around Hong Kong's legislature overnight, as protests were expected on Wednesday over a bill criminalizing disrespect of China's national anthem and against plans by Beijing to impose national security laws. The proposed new national security laws have triggered the first big street unrest in Hong Kong since last year, when violent protests posed Hong Kong's biggest crisis since the return of Chinese rule in 1997 from Britain. Activists say the security laws could bring an end to the autonomy of China's freest city, now guaranteed under a policy known as "one country, two systems." Diplomats, trade bodies and investors have also raised alarm. Thousands of protesters clashed with police on Sunday in the first big demonstrations since last year.

As he headed into the metro station next to the Legislative Council, known as Legco, 23-year-old Kevin said he was worried about what he called increasing Beijing assertiveness. "The idea of one country, two systems is broken," he said after a late dinner at McDonald's. "China said it would stick to that agreement, but that's not the case." Authorities erected a wall made of two-metre-tall (6 feet), white and blue plastic barriers filled with water around Legco, extending across a nearby park up to the picturesque Victoria Harbour. Around midnight, riot police roamed the park, with squads stationed outside Legco and the neighboring Central Government Offices building. Several police vans were parked on nearby roads. In Washington, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States would announce before the end of the week a strong response to the planned security legislation for Hong Kong. When asked at a news briefing if the response would include sanctions, he said: "No, it's something you're going to be hearing about ... before the end of the week, very powerfully I think." Earlier, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told a briefing that Trump finds it "hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over." Trump's economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Tuesday that China was making "a big mistake" with the planned security legislation and pledged the U.S. government would pay expenses of American firms that wanted to shift operations from Hong Kong or China.