You may be able to get HBO Max for free with an existing HBO subscription — here's how

AT&T WarnerMedia's new online streaming service HBO Max launched on Wednesday. For most people, it costs $14.99 per month.

But it's also available at no cost for some people who already pay for HBO through a cable or online TV subscription, and for some AT&T subscribers.

Think of it as a free upgrade.

HBO Max includes more movies than what you get through HBO on TV, some original content, and TV shows like "Friends" you can't find on other competing platforms like Disney+, Netflix or Hulu.

HBO Max also has offline downloads, so you can store movies to watch when you don't have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection -- that feature is not available in the regular HBO Go app, which is free for people who pay for HBO through a cable subscriber.

More than 70 cable networks and online TV services seem to have made deals with WarnerMedia and offer free access to HBO Max if you already pay for HBO, including AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum, Optimum, Disney's Hulu TV, Google's YouTube TV, Apple TV, Altice One and more.

But some major cable providers, like Comcast -- which has its own streaming service, NBCUniversal's Peacock -- aren't included.

Here's how to see if you can get HBO Max through the HBO subscription you already pay for.