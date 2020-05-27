Microsoft releases Windows 10 update with Linux and Notepad enhancements

Microsoft is starting to release the latest twice-annual update to Windows 10, featuring enhancements to the longstanding Notepad app and a way to find your cursor in a sea of text.
Windows is the world's most popular PC operating system, and more than a billion devices are actively running Windows 10, which debuted in 2015. Last year Microsoft shifted to a cycle of a major update in the spring and a minor update in the fall, rather than a major update in each of those seasons each year.
Microsoft has been testing different versions of the Windows update with a small pool of users for the past several months and is now ready to provide it to the full base.
Here are some of the more significant changes in the Windows 10 May 2020 update, aka the 20H1 update and version 2004:
Windows 10 users can check to see if the new version is available for download by visiting the Windows Update section of the Settings app and clicking the "Check for updates" button.
