Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan

The leaders of the Alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi hold a joint press conference following the automakers news board meeting at Nissan Headquarters in Yokohama, Japan on March 12, 2019.

Renault, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp ruled out a merger on Wednesday and doubled down on a plan to cooperate more closely on car production to save costs and salvage their troubled alliance.

The companies have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic just as they were trying to rework their partnership following the arrest of its chief architect, Carlos Ghosn, who had been pushing for a merger despite stiff resistance from Nissan.

The new plan, which entails cutting the alliance's vehicle ranges by a fifth, pooling manufacturing by region and capitalising on joint designs, is meant to serve as a peace treaty, sources have told Reuters.

"We don't need a merger to be efficient," Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told a joint news conference.

He also said existing ties with Germany's Daimler, which owns Mercedes-Benz, could be strengthened and that he hoped to make an announcement in the coming weeks.

Renault and Nissan were among the weakest global automakers going into the coronavirus crisis and had lacked a clear plan for using their alliance to emerge from the slump and share the burden of investing in electric vehicles and other technology.

Rivals such as Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, have been pushing ahead with plans to share costs and designs while the two biggest carmakers, Volkswagen and Toyota, already operate as single units.

Renault shares, which have been depressed by the tensions with Nissan and the French carmaker's first loss in a decade in 2019, surged by almost 20% following Wednesday's announcements.

Daimler shares jumped as much as 10% while Nissan closed 5.5% higher.

Renault is also on course to receive 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion)in French state aid although the government wants it to keep car manufacturing in France in return.