YouTube is automatically deleting comments that criticize China's Communist Party

YouTube has admitted that it has been automatically deleting comments that criticize China's ruling Communist Party (CCP).

The video platform — owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet — said the automatic removal of certain comments was down to "an error" with its automated enforcement systems. The issue was first confirmed to The Verge.

"We're always working to resolve issues on YouTube," a YouTube spokesperson said. "Upon review by our teams, we have confirmed this was an error in our enforcement systems and we are working to fix it as quickly as possible."

Users raised the issue on YouTube's official help pages in October 2019, suggesting it has been going on for at least six months.

Comments are being deleted under videos and live streams and two Chinese language phrases are being targeted in particular, even if they're used positively.

If comments contain the words "共匪" ("communist bandit") or "五毛" ("50-cent party") then they are picked up by YouTube's comment filters and deleted in around 15 seconds, The Verge reports. The first phrase is a derogatory term for Chinese communists, while the second is a term given to internet users who are paid to manipulate public opinion on the Community Party.