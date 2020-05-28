The 'invincible teen consumer' is back. Abercrombie & Fitch CEO says recovery better than expected

While apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch reported a sales decline of more than 30% during its latest quarter, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, its results also hinted at a rapid rebound among younger consumers as it reopens stores across the U.S.

Abercrombie said it's recovered about 80% of its sales in the U.S. stores it has opened so far, compared with a year ago. And it has reopened 45% of its stores in the country, or 285 locations.

It said shoppers appear to be flocking to malls to visit its stores in the U.S. at a faster pace than in parts of Asia. Abercrombie also owns the Hollister and Gilly Hicks lingerie brands, which are geared toward a younger customer than the namesake label and offer more casual, beach-themed tops and bottoms.

The early results from Abercrombie compare favorably with Macy's, which said earlier this month its sales are down about 50% in its recently reopened department stores.

One reason for the stark contrast could be that teens — one of Abercrombie's target groups of customers — are ready to spend, more than older generations. Many of them are out of school and looking for something to do with friends, to pass the time during the pandemic.

"Yes, perhaps they are feeling more comfortable [shopping] because they are younger," CEO Fran Horowitz said in a phone interview after the company reported earnings.

"Currently we are beating our expectations," she said, referring to its sales targets and the 80% figure.