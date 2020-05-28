Asia Pacific stocks set to jump as U.S.-China tensions ramp up

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Thursday on the back of an overnight surge on Wall Street as optimism over the reopening of economies buoyed investor sentiment.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,655 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,600. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,419.23.

Shares in Australia were also set to rise at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 5,823, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,775.

Still, developments on U.S.-China relations will likely continue to be monitored by investors, as tensions between the two economic powerhouses mount.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous from China, raising questions over the special administrative region's favorable trade relationship with the U.S. as well as opening up the possibility of sanctions on Chinese officials. Pompeo's comments came following the proposal of a national security law from Beijing that has spurred protests in Hong Kong.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday also passed legislation condemning China for the detention and torture of Uighur Muslims in the country's western region of Xinjiang.