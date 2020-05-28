Asia Pacific stocks set to jump as U.S.-China tensions ramp up

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Thursday on the back of an overnight surge on Wall Street as optimism over the reopening of economies buoyed investor sentiment.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,655 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,600. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,419.23.
Shares in Australia were also set to rise at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 5,823, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,775.
Still, developments on U.S.-China relations will likely continue to be monitored by investors, as tensions between the two economic powerhouses mount.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous from China, raising questions over the special administrative region's favorable trade relationship with the U.S. as well as opening up the possibility of sanctions on Chinese officials. Pompeo's comments came following the proposal of a national security law from Beijing that has spurred protests in Hong Kong.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday also passed legislation condemning China for the detention and torture of Uighur Muslims in the country's western region of Xinjiang.
Stocks stateside saw an overnight surge on Wall Street as optimism over the reopening of economies buoyed investor sentiment.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 553.16 points, or 2.2%, to 25,548.27 — its first close above 25,000 since March. The S&P 500 finished its trading day 1.5% higher at 3,036.13 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8% to close at 9,412.36.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.062 after seeing levels above 99.2 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.74 per dollar after weakening from levels below 107.6 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6618 after dropping from levels above $0.665 yesterday.
What's on tap for Thursday:
— CNBC's Tucker Higgins contributed to this report.