UK's Johnson outlines further relaxing of coronavirus lockdown amid calls to fire his top aide

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined additional measures to relax England's coronavirus lockdown Thursday, amid mounting pressure to fire his closest aide over an apparent breach of the restrictions.

From June 1, schools will be able to reopen to more children, Johnson said in the government's latest daily briefing. Secondary schools are set to begin some face-to-face contact time from June 15, he added.

Outdoor markets and car dealerships will be allowed to reopen from June, with more non-essential shops to follow on June 15. The prime minister had initially announced some of these reopening steps over the weekend.

But he also unveiled plans to allow more people to meet with family and friends outdoors. Whereas people in England were previously only permitted to meet with one other person from a separate household distanced six feet apart outside, from Monday six people will now be able to meet up.

Those people will also now be allowed to meet in private backyards in addition to parks, Johnson said, but are not permitted to be inside another person's home "unless it is to access the garden."

Johnson has come under mounting pressure to sack his chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, over a 260-mile trip to northern England taken just days after lockdown restrictions were introduced. Cummings has explained he made the journey to Durham, northern England, to be with family for access to childcare in case both he and his wife fell ill with Covid-19.

Durham Constabulary said Thursday that while it didn't find that Cummings broke the rules by staying with family to self isolate, he may have committed a "minor breach" of the regulations by traveling to Barnard Castle, a popular tourist destination nearby. Cummings said in his explanation of this event that he had driven to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight, something that has been disputed by both politicians and the wider public.