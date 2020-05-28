CVS Pharmacy partners with Nuro to test self-driving vehicle prescription delivery

Nuro has partnered with CVS to begin a pilot program to deliver prescriptions with self-driving vehicles. The company plans to first use an autonomous Prius fleet to make deliveries, then introduce R2 (pictured), a custom-built delivery bot, in the coming months.

CVS Pharmacy plans to test delivering prescriptions using self-driving vehicles next month as part of a pilot program in Houston.

The health-care company partnered with Nuro, a Silicon Valley tech company that's been developing autonomous driving technology, for the initiative.

Delivery will be free to customers for orders through CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app, and is expected to be fulfilled in three hours or less, according to Nuro. Customers will have to verify their identity to unlock the vehicle.

"Today, more than ever, we believe autonomous delivery can improve people's everyday lives," according to a Medium post Thursday from Nuro announcing the tie-up. "Maintaining our health and safety has never felt so critical."

Nuro said it plans to first use Toyota Prius vehicles equipped with self-driving technology for the deliveries, followed by a self-driving delivery vehicle called R2 in the coming months.