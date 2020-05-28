India is set to report a sharp slowdown as the pandemic hits its economy — and things could get even worse

Migrant workers and families wait for transport to go back to their native places after the goverment eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ghaziabad on May 16, 2020.

India is set to report growth numbers for the first three months of this year, andss analysts expect Asia's third largest economy to have expanded at a slower pace.

On Friday, India will release data on its gross domestic product for the January to March period. The economy is expected to have expanded by 2.1% compared to a year ago, according to 52 economists polled by Reuters. If so, it would be India's weakest growth since comparable records began in early 2012, the news wire reported.

Growth momentum in South Asia's largest economy was already decelerating in previous quarters, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the country into a nation-wide lockdown that was extended multiple times, and grounded most economic activities in the ensuing weeks.

GDP is expected to worsen in the current April to June quarter, according to investment bank Goldman Sachs which recently predicted a massive 45% decline during that period, compared to the previous three months.

Some countries have already registered a "notable deceleration" in growth in the first three months of the year, due to the fallout of volatile financial markets, a marked slowdown in China, and weakening flows in tourism and trade sectors, Radhika Rao, an economist at Singapore's DBS Group, said in a note.

"Households and businesses also likely grew cautious on their spending as it (was) a matter of not 'if' but 'when' the pandemic would quicken on their shores," she wrote. "India is likely to witness something similar, not helped by the decelerating momentum in growth even prior to the infection spread."