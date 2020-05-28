Microsoft has a bundle that expands the capabilities of Windows 10 — it's worth installing

Microsoft has a piece of software that will let you customize certain parts of Windows 10. It's not included in the box, but it's still worth checking out -- despite the big "preview" label on the app.

PowerToys is an open-source program available on GitHub, the code storage service Microsoft bought for $7.5 billion in 2018. You can download the latest version of PowerToys by going to its releases page.

Windows remains the world's most popular PC operating system and still the source of about 15% of the company's total revenue. The PowerToys add-on serves as a providing ground for testing features that could ultimately be added into the core operating system, depending on how well received they are.

The idea has been around for decades. Microsoft's original PowerToys debuted with Windows 95, and users could download them from Microsoft's website. They were essentially prototype programs that people at the company developed to test features as they were building Windows 95, explained longtime Microsoft employee Raymond Chen in a 2005 blog post.

The idea then fell out of fashion until last year, when Microsoft announced that PowerToys were coming back.

This time around, users have a channel for flagging issues and suggesting ideas, because the PowerToys project lives on GitHub. In addition, Microsoft is now taking a community approach: The PowerToys repository on GitHub shows that Microsoft employees have considered outsiders' proposals to draw on third-party tools to expand the official collection.

There are now seven Windows 10 PowerToys, up from two last summer. Here's what you'll get in the download.