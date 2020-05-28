Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Qualcomm, Apple, Disney & more

Imperial said in its downgrade of the stock that it has risen "too far too fast" due to "excitement" over the prospects of the theme parks opening.

"We are cutting our rating on Disney to Underperform from In-Line and lowering our target price to $105, from a previous target of $107. With DIS shares rising 21.2% over the last four weeks, we think that based on our experience, the stock has risen too far too fast and the performance is due simply to excitement around the prospects of the domestic theme parks re-opening, for which DIS submitted a plan to Orange County (Florida) government officials just yesterday. The stock also saw a notable leg higher on 5/15/20 on the official re-opening of 'Disney Springs' in Florida, which is a small shopping complex and immaterial to the income statement."