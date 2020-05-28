University of Miami president, an ex-WHO official, says students can return safely to campus this fall because they're low risk for Covid-19

Dr. Julio Frenk, an ex-World Health Organization official and current president of the University of Miami, believes college students can safely return to UM campuses in the fall despite the threat of the coronavirus.

"I am pretty confident we can keep our students safe," Frenk said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"The key here is also to understand, this is the population with a low risk," he contended. "That doesn't mean you let your guard down because there have been cases also among young people and sadly we have lost a few young people."

However, he said, "The risk in the particular age group of college-aged, and even graduate, students, is substantially lower and that's why we can do this safely," adding he would not recommend this for a nursing home.

Frenk, a trained physician who formerly served as Mexico's health minister, said the University of Miami developed a four-component plan to ensure in-person instruction can resume in the fall.

The road map relies heavily on testing for Covid-19 and contact tracing for any positive case, he said, adding it also places an emphasis on cleaning, both of spaces and personal hygiene, as well as social distancing.

Wearing masks on UM's three campuses will be a "very strong social norm," stressed Frenk, also a former dean of the faculty at Harvard University's School of Public Health.

In addition, the university canceled plans to tear down old dorms, giving it the ability to put fewer students in a room than what would have been expected, he said.