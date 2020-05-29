Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and crew on live TV as they cover Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.

CNN posted the video online.

Black reporter Omar Jiminez had just shown a protester being arrested when about half a dozen white police officers surrounded him.

"We can move back to where you like," he told the officers wearing gas masks and face shields, before explaining that he and his crew were members of the press. "We're getting out of your way."

The officers put the reporter's microphone on the ground before putting Jiminez's hands behind his back and placing him under arrest. A CNN producer and cameraman were arrested shortly afterward, also on live TV. The crew was released from police custody later Friday morning.

The journalists were in Minneapolis covering the city's violent reaction to the death of George Floyd, who died after an officer knelt on his neck during an arrest. Video captured Floyd gasping, "I can't breathe." Four officers involved with the incident were fired, but no charges have been filed.

On Twitter, CNN called the arrests a "clear violation" of the journalists' First Amendment rights and called for Minnesota authorities, including Gov. Tim Waltz, to release them immediately.

The CNN journalists were wearing masks as they reported on the unrest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Reuters contributed to this report.