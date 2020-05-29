NBA targets July 31 to resume season, source says

The National Basketball Association has targeted July 31 as its date to resume games, a league source has confirmed to CNBC.

The league held its board of governors call on Friday to present proposals for reopening. The NBA announced it was in discussions with its media partner Disney on using the company's Orlando campus to host its games. Lasry reiterated his prediction the NBA could be back in six to eight weeks.

"I think at the end of the day, we'll be in Orlando at Disney," Lasry said. "The question is going to be will we have all 30 teams there or will we have 24; whatever the number will end up being. But hopefully, by the middle of July, we start playing again."

The NBA is contemplating a variety of concepts to restart, including playing on Disney's ESPN complex. The league's statement announcing the discussion said it wants to use the location as a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices, and housing."

