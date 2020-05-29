Old market adage 'sell in May and go away' is getting more appealing with a June pullback in sight

The legendary "sell in May" Wall Street adage carries an ominous sign for stocks in the second half of the year. And market signals, left and right, are now making a stronger case for that simple strategy to come true once again.

The old "Best Six Months" strategy, which is the theory behind the "sell in May and go away" mantra, means investing in the Dow Jones Industrial Average between November and April and taking off risk from May to October, a period where the market is more prone to sell-offs historically.