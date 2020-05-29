Trump may punish China — but it won't be very damaging, says Chinese economist

U.S. President Donald Trump could punish Beijing for eroding Hong Kong's autonomy and other human rights abuses — but his options won't be very damaging to China, said a leading Chinese economist on Friday.

Hong Kong has special privileges under American law, which treats the territory more favorably than the mainland, and has so far exempted the Asian financial hub from punishing tariffs that the U.S. has imposed on China. Observers say the U.S. can revoke that special status for Hong Kong and that would hurt China, which relies on Hong Kong as a bridge to the rest of the world.

But Li Daokui, an economics professor from Tsinghua University, told CNBC that any threats to revoke Hong Kong's special privileges from the U.S. won't be "very much credible" because American businesses would get hurt too.

China on Thursday approved a controversial national security law in the special administrative region of Hong Kong, a move that critics say will erode the freedoms of its people and allow Beijing greater control over the semi-autonomous region.

Trump is set to hold a news conference later Friday to discuss China. The president didn't provide details, but there is speculation he may announce his administration's response to several developments this week.

Earlier in the week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous from China, after Beijing unveiled plans to vote on the Hong Kong law during its parliamentary meeting.

The U.S. House of Representatives also passed legislation this week calling for sanctions against Chinese officials over the detention and torture of Uighurs, a Muslim minority group in China.