Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak live on the economy

[The stream is slated to start at 11 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is speaking Friday with Princeton University economist Alan Blinder. The event is being presented by the Griswold Center for Economic Policy Studies at Princeton.

Powell recently has said he sees a likely need for more economic help, primarily from Congress, after the Fed has slashed interest rates and implemented nearly a dozen lending and liquidity programs. He also has spoken about how the effects from the coronavirus have hurt those least able to shoulder the burden and said the Fed would provide additional help if needed.

