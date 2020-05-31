Here's how retirement communities are adapting to a post-Covid 19 world

At the private retirement community where 90-year-old Lee lives in Charlottesville, Virginia, the last scheduled social event was a Valentine's Day dance in February.

A few weeks later, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised anyone 60 or older to stay home. There have been no more potluck dinners, poker games, special outings or other social activities scheduled at Lee's complex. And it's unclear to her when that may change.

"We are more or less locked down and not allowed to mix with each other," said Lee, who asked that her last name and residence not be used, for privacy reasons. "We're not allowed to have any visitors except family, and we have to wear a mask."

Due to Covid-19 and the outsized risk it poses to older individuals, age-restricted — i.e., 55- or 60-plus — communities like Lee's are facing a seismic shift in how they operate, experts say. Whether at a sprawling community or a small operation, amenities like fitness facilities, game rooms, libraries, dining rooms — and the social/active opportunities they provide — are often what draws residents there in the first place.

"This pandemic fundamentally changes the business model," said Joseph Coughlin, founder and director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Age Lab.

"Amenities will remain at the top of list for consumers, but will now share that spot with 'Is it safe?'" he said.

Including continuing-care retirement communities, assisted living facilities and other homes for the country's older population, the $73 billion industry has already made major changes to address the latter.