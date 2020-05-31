Pure Storage CEO Charlie Giancarlo had coronavirus — here's his story and his plan to reopen

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 11: (L-R) Charles Giancarlo, chief executive officer of Pure Storage, Robert Richer, former deputy director of operations of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, and his wife Kim Richer arrive for a morning session of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 11, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Giancarlo is a former Cisco executive who replaced Scott Dietzen as Pure's CEO in 2017, almost two years after Pure Storage's debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Pure, which sells products that companies use to store data, still hasn't turned a profit since he arrived, but revenue has continued to grow as subscription services, including those that draw on cloud-based storage, have become a larger part of the business.

"There was one person that called me afterward saying, 'It's amazing the kinds of things you pick up in a 10-K," Giancarlo told CNBC in an interview on Friday. A day earlier, during a conference call with analysts, he mentioned he had contracted the virus.

In late March Pure Storage disclosed in an annual report that its CEO, Charlie Giancarlo, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Giancarlo thinks he caught the virus while traveling in Spain on March 10. He flew to London and then returned to California later that week. Friends visited for dinner that weekend.

"I decided to pretty much isolate myself following protocol, not touching anybody, staying 6 feet apart," he said.

On Saturday night he woke up with night sweats. The next day, he kept himself in a bedroom separate from his family. He monitored his temperature with an oximeter on a finger.

On Monday, he worked and took lots of Advil and Tylenol, but he didn't go into work. That was the day local officials directed people to shelter in place. Work life instantly changed for employees of Pure and other technology companies around the San Francisco Bay Area.

Over the next few days, Giancarlo kept working, staying in touch with customers and various internal teams on the phone and through Zoom. He ran a fever, got chills, felt fatigued and had backaches. He did not cough, sneeze or feel a shortness of breath, he said.

That week, he was tested for coronavirus twice, and each time the result was negative. His doctor checked him for tuberculosis and other ailments to figure out if he had something other than the virus.

At one point, he called his assistant and said he noticed that back-to-back meetings were coming up, and he simply didn't have the energy for them.

After that, he and the other top leaders made the decision to mention his illness in the company's annual report.

"I asked my senior team, 'In the next couple of days I don't know that I can be full-time. You may need to cover for me,'" he said. By that point, he said, his health was deteriorating.

He took a third test. This time, it came back positive. That's around the time his fever broke.

Giancarlo said he now knows how bad it can be to have Covid-19. His perspective has also been shaped relatives in the medical field who have been in harm's way, he said.