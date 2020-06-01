Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Ulta, Hostess, Gap & more

Piper upgraded the salon and beauty company and said it's a primary beneficiary as department stores and other channels cede market share.

"We are upgrading shares of ULTA from Neutral to OW following their Q1. While the results were worse vs. lowered expectations (particularly on the gross margin line), we see green shoots for the industry (skincare, haircare) on the other side of CV-19 and see ULTA's digital ecosystem as fueling higher average spend per customer. With dept. stores (and other channels) ceding share, we see ULTA as a primary beneficiary."