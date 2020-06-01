Skip Navigation
Reliable Bank of America model sees 90%-plus chance the market will be higher one year from now

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Charging Bull Statue is seen lonely at the Financial District in New York City, United States on March 29, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The deterioration in investor sentiment amid the coronavirus pandemic is triggering a contrarian buy signal in a model with a near-perfect success rate, according to Bank of America. 