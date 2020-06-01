Tech deals nosedive nearly 70% during pandemic, but Bain predicts a sharp rebound

Tech deals plummeted during the height of the global pandemic. But that's likely to reverse in the coming months, driven by major tech companies, according to new analysis from Bain & Co.

Technology mergers and acquisitions fell 68% in March, compared to the same month a year ago, according to new research from Bain being published Monday. In the first quarter, deal activity was down 43% as the Covid-19 pandemic rattled credit markets and shifted executives' focus away from deal-making.

"Deals in March largely dried up," Adam Haller, partner at Bain, told CNBC in a phone interview. "We think it's going to come back in quite a robust fashion — deal count will likely bounce back to historic levels, or above, given the opportunities."

Mega-cap technology companies such as Apple, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft, are in a unique position to strike a deal in this environment, Haller said. They had large cash reserves going into the pandemic and are now presented with opportunities to buy target companies at lower premiums.



Tech M&A drops 43% in the first quarter, compared to Q1 2019

Source: Bain & Company

Haller pointed to the last recession as the likely playbook for big tech in 2020. Overall, tech M&A continued throughout the recession, with several Silicon Valley companies striking deals that boosted their growth over the next decade.

Google, for example, bought DoubleClick for $3.1 billion in 2008. That start-up contributed a bulk of the technology behind the company's core advertising business, which made up 80% to 90% of Alphabet's revenue last year. Another 2009 acquisition enabled Google to expand into mobile advertising. Adobe and IBM also did critical deals in 2008 and 2009, according to Bain.

"There's a lot of dry powder out there that can be used for acquisitions, and likely a lot of opportunity for M&A in the downturn," Haller said. "There might be some chances for opportunistic, bargain deals."