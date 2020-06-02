Argentina extends deadline of debt negotiations, may sweeten offer

Signal hanging with a message in Spanish that reads 'protect your mouth with a mask' in the empty Buenos Aires obelisk landscape during the government-ordered lockdown on May 01, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina extended the deadline to negotiate with its creditors to June 12 and may sweeten its most recent restructuring offer, the country said on Monday, after a previous proposal was deemed insufficient by some investors.

The government is assessing "additional adjustments" to its offer "with a view to maximizing investor support without compromising its debt sustainability goals," it said in a statement.

"We are working on the final amendments to the offer but the margin that remains for adjustment is thin," Economy Minister Martin Guzman said separately, adding that the deadline would be extended again after the offer is amended in order to provide time to ink a final deal.

The government is looking to revamp about $65 billion in bonds rendered unsustainable by a long recession and a currency plunge. Argentina is already in default after having missed an interest payment extension on May 22.

The current offer received backing from the International Monetary Fund, which said on Monday it would set the country on a sustainable debt management path and that Argentina had little room to improve it.

"There is only limited scope to increase payments to private creditors and still meet the debt and debt service thresholds," an IMF statement said.

Failure to reach a comprehensive deal after a 2001 default led to a crisis that tossed millions of middle-class Argentines into poverty and prompted years of haggling with bondholders in U.S. courts, The government wants to avoid such consequences as the country's economy gets smashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The task is with the government" to get the sides closer, a creditor group that includes BlackRock among its members said in a statement.

"Bondholders have shown a lot of flexibility in making a sustainable offer to Argentina," said Dennis Hranitzky, legal adviser for another creditor group which holds debt that was already restructured in connection to Argentina's 2001 default.

"It is up to Argentina to show a serious desire to bridge the remaining gap," he said in a statement, adding that "the IMF appears to be trying to facilitate a deal."